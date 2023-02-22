Playboi Carti’s New Album Is Done, DJ Says

A new Playboi Carti is reportedly complete.

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), the Voices in the Streets Unfiltered YouTube channel released a snippet of their new interview with popular Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo. In the clip, Swamp reveals the Whole Lotta Red rapper is done recording his new LP. Now, whether or not this is Carti's upcoming Music album or a completely different album is unclear.

"Let me give you a world premiere," Swamp prefaced the big news in the video below. "Swamp Izzo-Playboi Carti album is done. I'ma give that to you, world premiere. Swamp Izzo-Playboi Carti is done."

He repeated himself a third time to add more effect to his revelation.

"We gonna do some Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Swamp Izzo said. "You know, we gonna do one of those. Not a mixtape. It's done."

It's been over two years since Playboi Carti released Whole Lotta Red in December of 2020, and fans of the "Magnolia" rapper have been waiting with bated breath for new music. Initially believed to be titled Narcissist, Carti revealed in his Spring 2022 XXL cover story his new album is called Music. As for the theme, the project will cover various topics.

"Love. Sex. Drugs. Changes in my life," Carti told XXL. "I’ve been rapping about going to rehab. I want to go to rehab because I think I’m bipolar. I want everybody to feel free. I want this album to make everyone feel free. I hope this album brings peace to the world, honestly. I’m in love with what I’m doing. Like I told you, you can’t put a genre alternative [on me]. My little brother told me that all the time."

The announcement of the new album comes at strange timing for the rapper, who is currently embroiled in a legal issue. Earlier this month, news broke that Carti had been arrested in December of 2022, and charged with assault for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend. Carti's attorney says his client has been falsely accused. Carti's child's mother, Iggy Azalea, reacted to the news on Twitter saying she warned the alleged victim this would happen.

See Swamp Izzo Revealing Playboi Carti's Album Is Complete Below