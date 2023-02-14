Playboi Carti’s Attorney Claims Rapper Was Falsely Accused of Choking His Pregnant Girlfriend

Playboi Carti's attorney is denying the rapper assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

On Tuesday (Feb. 14), Playboi Carti's attorney Brian Steel released a statement in the wake of news surfacing that the "Magnolia" rapper was arrested and charged with assault and hindering someone from making a emergency phone call in connection to the alleged assault of Carti's girlfriend.

"Mr. Carter was falsely accused," Steel's statement reads. "Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s Office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation."

News first broke on Monday (Feb. 13) that Playboi Carti had been arrested on Dec. 29, 2022, for the alleged incident, which occurred on Dec. 20, 2022. According to a police report obtained by XXL, the alleged victim claims she and Carti had been dating for two years and she was four months pregnant with his child. On the day of the alleged incident, she claims she went to the rapper's Atlanta area home to talk about the baby when an argument started and Carti attacked her.

She went on to tell police Carti grabbed her throat, choked her and pushed her into some bushes while two of his male employees looked on. A third person stepped in to stop the assault and the victim says she was able to get to her car. That's when she claims she was attacked again by Carti who allegedly tried to pull her out of the car while covering her mouth. She was eventually able to get away and called the authorities. When police arrived, they noticed visible wounds on the alleged victim's body, consistent with her story, according to the police report.

The victim was initially reluctant to tell police Carti's identity, saying she feared it would ruin his career. Carti was arrested over a week later on Dec. 29. 2022. He made $100,000 bond and bailed out of jail the following day.

After news of Playboi Carti's arrest went viral, Iggy Azalea, who shares a 2-year-old son named Onyx with the Whole Lotta Red rapper, spoke out on Twitter.

"Been there. Done that. Warned you," wrote Iggy Azalea in her initial tweet.

"Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out you like to abuse them too," she continued, adding more clarity to her first post. "[And] rarely visiting your actual son unless it’s because you’re running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta and the press with your serial abuse of [women]."

"Anyway, I’m having an actually amazing day," Iggy added in a final tweet. "Karma’s real. Treat the people you love well. Happy Valentine’s Day.

XXL has reached out to Playboi Carti's team and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for comment.