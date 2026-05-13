Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea Reconcile to Celebrate Son Onyx’s 6th Birthday Party

It looks as if Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea have reconciled as the parents appear to be cordial at their son's 6th birthday party.

On Tuesday (May 12), videos popped up on social media showing Playboi and Iggy together at their son Onyx Carter's 6th birthday party. In one clip, which can be viewed below, the parents are all smiles and appear to be on friendly terms, which could possibly mean they have reconciled for their son's celebration. It's unclear when the video was taken. Onyx was born on April 28, 2020.

This is a far cry from how Iggy viewed Playboi roughly two years ago. In a July 2024 interview on Dinner's on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast, Iggy proclaimed that she's a single mother and that she isn't really co-parenting with Playboi when it comes to their son.

"I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it," she said. "It's one, it's 24/7."

The Aussie rhymer even took a jokey jab at her estranged relationship with the Opium leader.

In August of 2024, Iggy appeared in a commercial for Unreal Mobile, a company where she serves as the creative director and cofounder, where a distressed vampire calls Iggy's "Unreal Mobile Hotline" for some assistance. In the ad, the vampire also appears to have the same face and nose piercings as her ex-boyfriend. The vampire even mimics Carti's famous high-pitched, baby-voiced adlibs when he screams "Unreal" and "What?!" when he discovers he had been overpaying for his mobile service plan.

Hopefully, Playboi and Iggy have settled their differences and are on good terms when it comes to parenting their son Onyx.

Watch Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea Appear Cordial at Their Son's 6th Birthday Party

Get our free mobile app