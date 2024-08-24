Iggy Azalea Seemingly Takes a Jab at Her Ex-Boyfriend Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea appears to be poking fun at her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti in a vampire-themed mobile company ad.

Iggy Azalea Throws Shade at Ex-Boyfriend Playboi Carti in Vampire-Themed Ad

Iggy Azalea has been very outspoken regarding Playboi Carti's absence in co-parenting their son, Onyx. So it appears the Aussie rapper threw a jab at him in her new ad for mobile company Unreal Mobile.

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), Iggy hopped on her Instagram account and posted a new commercial from Unreal Mobile, a company where she serves as the creative director and co-founder. In the clip below, a distressed vampire calls Iggy's "Unreal Mobile Hotline" for some assistance. The vampire also appears to have the same face and nose piercings as her ex.

During their conversation, the vampire informs Iggy that he's been forced to drink fake blood instead of human blood. The vampire even emulates Carti's high-pitched, baby-voiced adlibs when he screams "Unreal" and "What?!" when he discovers he had been overpaying for his mobile service plan.

"Sweetie, you gotta embrace the unreal and stop overpaying for your mobile plan," Iggy advises the vampire.

Iggy Azalea Claims Limited Co-Parenting with Playboi Carti

Back in July, Iggy Azalea appears to have confirmed that she's a single mother when it comes to raising her and Playboi Carti's son, Onyx. In an interview with the Dinner's on Me With Jesse Tyler Ferguson podcast, the 34-year-old rapper spoke candidly about the limited co-parenting with the Opium leader.

"I'm very much a single mother. I'm very much the only parent, no disrespect, but yes, I am not co-parenting really, and that's just the reality of it," Iggy said. "It's one, it's 24/7."

In recent years, Iggy has taken on a more active role as a mother, and she expressed her admiration and respect for motherhood in general. Iggy and Carti welcomed their son Onyx back in 2020. The Australian rhymer had previously referred to herself as a single parent when she announced her split from Carti a few months after Onyx was born and said "I'm raising my son alone."

Check out Iggy Azalea in her vampire-themed ad for Unreal Mobile below.

