Iggy Azalea Calls Out Playboi Carti After He Shares Heartwarming Video With Their Son
Iggy Azalea is calling out Playboi Carti after he shared a heartwarming video of himself spending quality time with their 3-year-old son Onyx.
Iggy Azalea Reacts to Playboi Carti and Onyx Video
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's soured relationship is well documented. On Thursday (Dec. 21), the Aussie rapper reacted to a video montage shared on social media that shows Carti spending time with the rappers' son. Iggy called Carti out for the video, implying he spends limited time with their little one.
"It's cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video," she commented on the video. "Talented!"
Iggy Azalea Calls Out Playboi Carti in the Past
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti started dating in late 2018. In June of 2020, Iggy confirmed she'd given birth to Carti's son. A few months later, she revealed she and Carti were no longer together. That December, Carti released his Whole Lotta Red album on Christmas Day. The same day of the album release, Iggy put Cardi on blast for skipping out on their son's first Christmas. Last April, Iggy revealed she stopped all direct contact with Carti.
Check out Iggy Azalea's reaction to video of Playboi Carti spending time with their son below.