Playboi Carti Shares Texts He Received From ‘God’

Playboi Carti recently shared text messages he received from "God."

Playboi Carti Reveals Texts From "God"

On Tuesday night (Dec. 19), Playboi Carti put out the music video for his latest single "HoodByAir," his second drop in less than a week. Following the song's release, Carti shared some celebratory posts on his Instagram Story. One screenshot, which can be seen below, shows a text conversation with someone Carti has put under his phone as "God."

"Biggest in the world," the first text from "God" reads.

Two follow-up messages say: "You're the best of all time...The greatest."

Playboi Carti Preps New Album Release

Playboi Carti is in full album mode. Last week, he released the Kanye West-coproduced single "2024." He followed that up by dropping "H00dByAir" on Tuesday. On the new song, he reveals he has a newborn daughter.

"Was 24 when I had lil Onyx/27 when I had Eve/Now I can finally sleep," he raps.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath on Carti's new album, the follow-up to 2020's Whole Lotta Red. The forthcoming LP, which was partially recorded in a cave, will reportedly drop in January.

"I really try to stay out my head, I try to stay out my phone and I just try to lock in," Playboi Carti told Numéro Berlin in a recent interview regarding his current musical mind state. "I'm in my surroundings. I've been recording in Paris. I love Paris. I was recording in a cave for like three months and all the music that came out of that is just chaotic and crazy."

Carti added: "Then, I'm in a glass house somewhere in the hills and the music there is just very good to the ears. And then, I'm in Atlanta and the tensions are just high and the music is biting. So, it's the little things like that that keep me going, because I'm just trying to talk to myself."

Check out Playboi Carti's texts from "God" below.

