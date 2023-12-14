Playboi Carti has unleashed his new song, "2024" produced by Kanye West, Ojvolta and Earl on the Beat.

Playboi Carti Drops New Song "2024" Produced by Kanye West

On Thursday (Dec. 14), Playboi Carti dropped off the new track and visual accompaniment for "2024." The song finds Carti spitting various bars in both his signature baby voice as well as a lower, gravelly tone. Carti had previously teased the single on Instagram earlier in the day on Thursday. He informed his die-hard fan base he'd return with new music by 9:30 p.m. tonight.

"Yeah, yeah, you came back and you failed, uh/Second place, can't be in my face, oh, nah/Deep pockets, they think I'm rockin' Chanel/Fat wallet, lil' b***h, you know I got here," Carti raps in the opening verse.

The song is most notably produced by Kanye West, who is still allegedly set to drop off his Vultures collaboration album with Ty Dolla $ign on Friday (Dec. 15). Carti was in attendance at Ty and Ye's Vulture rave event in Miami on Tuesday (Dec. 11).

Playboi Carti Unleashes "Ur The Moon" Ahead of New Album Release

"2024" is not the only new song Carti dropped off as he gears up to supposedly release a new album in January. The Opium leader returned with "Ur The Moon" on Dec. 8. DJ Akademiks had previously claimed on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Dec. 7 that Carti was getting ready to drop a new project in January.

"Playboi Carti... album coming JANUARY! will be the greatest thing you ever heard," AK wrote on X at the time. Pharrell also teased new Carti music on X as well in December.

Listen to Playboi Carti's new song "2024" below.

