Fan Subscribes to Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans to Allegedly Ask Her About Playboi Carti’s Album

A fan recently subscribed to Iggy Azalea's OnlyFans account to allegedly inquire about her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti's new album.

Fan DMs Iggy About Carti on OnlyFans

On Monday (Dec. 4), a screenshot began circulating the internet that shows someone allegedly having a back and forth with Iggy in her OnlyFans DMs. But, instead of asking the Aussie rapper about her OF content, the fan only wanted to know about her ex Carti's highly anticipated new album.

"Please I need this album it's legitimately the most important thing ever," the person typed to Iggy. "As a community, we need this album Iggy. Now I know Onyx is setting him back but s**t it's been three farkin' years and I need Music. F**k the OF I just want music, now!"

Iggy Azalea dated Playboi Carti from 2018-2019. They share a son named Onyx who was born in 2020.

When Is Playboi Carti's New Album Dropping?

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for Playboi Carti's new album, which he previously announced would be titled Music. Back in August, fans got excited when Carti updated his website with the Music logo and a shop page. However, it was taken down a short time later. He's since previewed new music with Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. Carti recently revealed he'd spent three months in a cave recording the album. Carti's most recent album, Whole Lotta Red, dropped on Dec. 25, 2020.

See a fan's alleged OnlyFans DM exchange with Iggy Azalea asking about Playboi Carti's album below.

Fan Contacts Iggy Azalea on OnlyFans About Playboi Carti Music