Playboi Carti Updates Official Website With New ‘Music’ Logo and Shop Page Then Deletes It
Playboi Carti briefly had fans in a frenzy after he updated his website with a new Music logo and a shop page only to delete them both a short time later.
Playboi Carti Updates Website With Album Name Logo
Playboi Carti fans have been waiting with bated breath for the follow-up to his 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red, which he previously revealed will be titled Music. On Thursday (Aug. 31), the rapper appeared to give fans a sign of hope that the album might be coming soon. For one, Carti's website was updated with a logo that read "Music" with a swoosh through the letters. In addition, a shop page was added.
Website Assets Removed
Unfortunately, for Playboi Carti fans, their hopes seemed to be dashed a short time later. A while after they were added, the assets were inexplicably deleted from the page.
Playboi Carti's New Album
It's been almost three years since Playboi Carti released Whole Lotta Red, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Back in February, Carti's DJ revealed the album was done. However, there have been no updates since then. Carti is currently prepping for his Antagonist Tour, which begins in Europe in November and will continue through February.
Check out the since-deleted updates on Playboi Carti's website below.