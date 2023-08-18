Playboi Carti Likes Twitter Post Trolling Trippie Redd for Past Comment About Low Album Sales

Playboi Carti recently liked a Twitter post trolling Trippie Redd about the sales of his new album.

Playboi Carti Likes Twitter Post Trolling Trippie Redd

On Tuesday (Aug. 16), Twitter blog saycheesedigital shared an old post from Trippie Redd where he disses rappers for their low album sales, in the wake of news that Trippie is being projected to sell 32,000 copies of his new LP, A Love Letter to You 5. One of the nearly 21,000 people who liked the post is Playboi Carti.

Trippie Redd Disses Rappers Album Sales

Last April, Trippie Redd dissed "c-list" rappers for having nominal album sales.

"I need all the C-list rappers, we ’bout to create the Avengers of Trash, ni***s," Trippie said on Instagram. "N***a, we gon’ sell what? If we all put our 30,000 first week together, we gonna make a milli, n***a!"

Trippie Redd's previous album, Mansion Musik, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 56,000 copies in its first week back in January. The previous album, Trip at Night, sold 81,000 in its first week when it was released in August of 2021.

Do Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd Have Beef?

Trippie Redd and Playboi Carti have been cool in the past. Back in 2019, Trippie Redd teased doing an EP with Carti. In 2021, Trippie credited Playboi Carti as being one of the pioneers to the change in hip-hop. Earlier this year, there were reports that Playboi Carti was supposed to be featured on Mansion Musik but removed his verse at the last minute.