Playboi Carti Gets Really Cocky When Talking About His Opium Label Artists – Watch

Playboi Carti is pulling no punches when it comes to how he feels about his sound as well as the music made by the artists signed to his Opium label. In fact, he's really very cocky about all of it.

Playboi Carti Addresses the Crowd and His Opium Label Artists at Rolling Loud Portugal

On Thursday (July 7), Playboi Carti performed as the headlining act at Rolling Loud Portugal 2023. As he closed out the show, the Whole Lotta Red rapper was sure to graciously thank his loyal fans but in the process. Carti took the time out to brag about himself and his roster of Opium artists.

"Thank you," Playboi Carti says to the Rolling Loud festival-goers in the video below. "I love you guys so f*****g much. Thank you for coming here. Thank you for waiting on me. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for supporting my label. Thank you for supporting Ken [Carson]. Thank you for supporting [Destroy] Lonely. Thank you for supporting my artists, F1lthy, everybody."

Carti continues: "You know we gon' come. When we gon' come, we ain't gon' talk about it, we gon' do it. F**k everybody. Don't forget we did it first. I love you. Have a good night."

What Music Has Playboi Carti and His Opium Label Artists Released Recently?

As Playboi Carti's rabid legion of Vamps eagerly await his next project and enjoy his recent contribution to The Weeknd's hit single "Popular," which also features Madonna, the Georgia-bred spitter has been focused on his Opium signees and their music.

In late 2022, Opium artist Ken Carson dropped his highly lauded album, X, and is currently gearing up to put out his next project, A Great Chaos, later this month. Most recently, rising Playboi Carti protege, Destroy Lonely, came through with his highly anticipated album, If Looks Could Kill.

Watch Playboi Carti Get Cocky When Talking About His Opium Label Artists During Rolling Loud Performance Below