The Weeknd Previews New Playboi Carti Collab at The Idol Red Carpet Premiere -Listen

The Weeknd previewed an upcoming collab with Playboi Carti during the red-carpet premiere for his new television series The Idol.

On Monday night (May 22), the upcoming HBO series The Idol cocreated by and costarring The Weeknd premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. The red carpet portion of the event reportedly featured songs that will appear on the upcoming The Idol Vol. 1 Soundtrack. One song in particular is Abel's rumored collab with Playboi Carti.

In video from the event (below), the song can be heard playing in the background while attendees pose for pictures on the red carpet. The track sounds similar to early 2000s-era Neptunes production and finds Playboi Carti rapping in his signature baby voice.

The Weeknd is making his acting debut in the cable television series, which stars him as a self-help guru and cult leader who forms a relationship with aspiring pop star Jocelyn played by Lily-Rose Depp. It is set to premiere on June 4. The soundtrack is expected to drop next month as well. The soundtrack song "Double Fantasy" featuring Future dropped on April 21.

Fans have been clamoring for new Playboi Carti music. Back in February, Carti's tour DJ revealed Carti's album is done. The finalization of the album comes amid legal issues for the rapper who was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend last December.

Check Out a Preview of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's New Collab Below