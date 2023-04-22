The Weeknd Almost Gets Burnt by Pyrotechnics While Performing

The Weeknd almost had a close call with some pyrotechnics while performing at Coachella last weekend.

On Saturday (April 22), a Twitter fan page dedicated to The Weeknd posted a video of the Canadian singer's performance at the 2023 Coachella Music & Arts Festival last weekend. In the clip, the Grammy Award-winning crooner was a surprise guest during Metro Boomin's set at the music festival. While performing his verse on Future's 2016 song "Low Life," Abel got too close to the pyrotechnics and almost got barbecued.

It happened when The Weeknd was urging the crowd to sing along to the "Low Life" chorus. Suddenly, a burst of fire blew up near him causing the singer to back up and go, "Wooooo!" Luckily, he didn't catch on fire.

The Weeknd fan page shared footage of the "Call Out My Name" singer having a close call with the pyrotechnics and tweeted, "Be careful Abel [fire and eyes emojis]."

The Weeknd saw the tweet in concern and acknowledged that he almost got burnt while performing. "ALMOST COOKED ME," he wrote in all caps.

Although The Weeknd was fortunate enough to not get burned, other artists weren't so lucky.

In July 2022, Lil Durk was performing "Back in Blood" at the 2022 Lollapalooza festival in Chicago when suddenly he got slapped in the face with two onstage pyrotechnics. The Chicago rhymer was walking across the stage when a huge explosive ignited right in front of him and then another blast of smoke smacked him in the face.

Amazingly, Durkio kept on performing despite getting hit with fiery debris in his face.

Later, Lil Durk revealed on his Instagram account that he did get injured during the onstage mishap. The XXL Spring 2023 cover star posted an image of himself in the hospital wearing a face mask along with a bandage covering his right eye.

Thankfully, both artists avoided any real serious injuries.

Watch The Weekend Almost Get Burnt By Pyrotechnics at Coachella Music Festival Below