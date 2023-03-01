The Weeknd Is First Artist to Surpass 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

The Weeknd has broken another streaming-related record after becoming the first artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The streaming service announced the milestone on Monday (Feb. 27) via social media, along with a graphic of the diamond-selling artist.

"It’s official: On February 27, The Weeknd became the first artist in Spotify History to reach 100 Million monthly listeners," the post reads.

The feat is another example of The Weeknd's megastar status. For perspective, Drake has 68,625,288 monthly listeners, as of press time. Taylor Swift has 80,313,167. Bad Bunny, who is considered the biggest artist in the world right now, only has 63,980,414 monthly listeners on the popular streaming platform.

In addition to the latest landmark, Abel also has the most streamed song of all time with his smash hit "Blinding Lights." The Weeknd now has a total of five diamond singles including "Blinding Lights," "The Hills," "Save Your Tears," "Starboy" and "Can't Feel My Face."

The Weeknd is currently working on the follow-up to his 2022 album Dawn FM, which was spearheaded by the singles "Take My Breath," "Sacrifice," "Out of Time" and "Less Than Zero." Last December, he released the new track "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)," which is on the Avatar: The Way of Water Soundtrack. Last week, he put out the "Die for You (Remix)" with Ariana Grande.

The Weeknd’s anticipated Live at SoFi Stadium special premiered on HBO on Feb. 25. Additionally, he will also be starring in the new television show, The Idol, on HBO alongside Lily-Rose Depp.