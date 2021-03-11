The Weeknd Will Boycott the Grammys Every Year Now

After being snubbed for a nomination at the upcoming 2021 Grammy Awards, The Weeknd is vocalizing that he will be boycotting the award show going forward.

According to a report from The New York Times on Thursday afternoon (March 11), the Canadian crooner has revealed that he will no longer be submitting his music to the Record Academy for consideration.

"Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys," he told the publication in a statement.

The Weeknd joins the likes of Jay-Z, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Frank Ocean and more who have spoken against the Grammys at one point for overlooking hip-hop and R&B artists in regards to nominations and wins. Last year, Tyler, The Creator criticized the Grammys and their selection process after winning Best Rap Album for Igor, which he thought should've been in the pop music categories.

Abel's decision comes about three months after he called out the Grammys for failing to nominate his Billboard 200 No. 1 album, After Hours, or his track "Blinding Lights," which spent 17 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 1. After Hours was also the third highest-selling album of 2020, after Lil Baby's My Turn and Pop Smoke's debut Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," The Weeknd wrote in an Instagram post in November of 2020. "You owe me, my fans and the industry the transparency."

The 2021 Grammy Awards airs on Sunday (March 13) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

XXL has reached out to reps for The Weeknd for a comment.

