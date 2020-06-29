The Weeknd continues to give back to those in need to help combat issues created by the coronavirus.

On Monday (June 29), Variety reported that the multiplatinum artist donated $500,000 to support COVID-19 frontline workers in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario. The Weeknd's contribution to the Scarborough Health Network comes from the sales of the singer's XO COVID-19 face masks. The Weeknd donated 100 percent of the sales to his hometown to aid in the COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

"I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic," The Weeknd told the publication.

Abel shared his appreciation for fans supporting the line of protective facial masks via social media, writing, "Massive thanks to the fans for buying the xo masks and doing your part in helping fight COVID."

As the Instagram caption continues, The Weeknd promises to keep doing his part.

"I promised to match what was sold. We need to keep fighting. Also a big shout out to everyone in Scarborough!," he said.

This is not the first time The Weeknd has donated money to a worthy cause. Earlier this month, the "Blinding Lights" singer made a similar donation, giving $500,000 to bail funds across the United States.

At the time, the 30-year-old entertainer uploaded an Instagram post encouraging fans to keep supporting those on the frontlines protesting for the rights of Black people.

"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," the post began. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter."

On top of the $500,000 donation to his hometown, The Weeknd also donated another $500,000 to MusiCares, a charity that has provides health, financial and rehabilitation resources to musicians during their times of need. In total, he has given $1 million to charity in a matter of days.