Rappers and DJs Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, several members of the hip-hop community have announced that they contracted the virus.

Bounce DJ Go DJ Black N Mild was the first hip-hop artist that was nationally reported as having caught the disease. On March 20, local Louisiana news outlets reported that Black N Mild, born Oliver Stokes Jr., had passed away after contracting the virus. Unfortunately, that was just the beginning.

Just a little over a week later, reps for YNW Melly's camp used his Instagram account to announce that Melly had also contracted the coronavirus.

"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail," reads the Instagram statement for Melly, who has been behind bars for two counts of first-degree murder since February of 2019. "He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please."

These announcements arrive as the virus continues to affect people across the globe.

According to Bloomberg, the virus had afflicted over 1 million people as of April 2. Across the world, people have isolated themselves in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. The practice is called social distancing, and on March 29, President Trump announced that those guidelines would be in place in the U.S. until April 30.

With the coronavirus continuing to spread and members of the rap community announcing that they've contracted it, XXL takes a look at other artists who've caught the virus.