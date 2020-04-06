Fred The Godson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Fred The Godson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Monday (April 6), the Bronx rapper revealed on social media that he has contracted the rapidly spreading virus. "I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat," he said in a tweet, which also contained a photo of him in the hospital with what appears to be an oxygen mask on his face.

On April 1, just days before Fred The Godson revealed his positive diagnosis, the rapper uploaded a photo of himself to Instagram where he can be seen outside wearing a protective mask over his mouth and nose.

"Good morning y’all! Through it all we all are still “BLESSED” hope I all have a blessed Wednesday!" he said in the caption accompanying the photo.

The rapper also teased new music with Tony Sunshine on March 30, telling fans to be on the lookout for "something cooking in the oven."

Fred The Godson isn't the only member of the hip-hop community to test positive for the illness. Scarface announced on March 26 that he was diagnosed with the disease. During an appearance on his Geto Boys bandmate Willie D's YouTube show, Willie D Live, Scarface details how he has been dealing with the sickness.

"You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will," he said in the video. "Like it’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro."

Two days prior, on March 24, Slim Thug revealed that has also tested positive for the coronavirus. In a clip uploaded to his Instagram, Thug emphasized the importance of taking the disease seriously.

"So check this out. No games being played, alright? The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive," the rapper explains. "As careful as I’ve been, self-quarantining, staying home–I might have did... Went got something to eat or something or did some stuff like that. Simple stuff like that, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck had mask, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so. Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying."

Most recently, YNW Melly informed fans on April 3 that he has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. His lawyers filed an emergency motion for medical care for the rapper on Monday (April 6).