Scarface Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Scarface becomes the latest member of the hip-hop community to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

On Thursday afternoon (March 26), the rap legend appeared on his Geto Boys bandmate Willie D's show Willie D Live to make the announcement. See the announcement below.

Speaking to Willie on the YouTube show Willie D Live, Scarface recounts the sickness he's been dealing with for nearly a month to this point.

“You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will," he says in the video. "Like it’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro."

At another point in his announcement, Scarface spoke on the way certain illnesses overtook his body. "It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed... Three or four days after that they told me I am quarantined."

"I got to wait till it subsides to see what is going on with my kidneys," Scarface adds.

His announcement comes just two days after his fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed that he'd tested positive for the disease.

"So check this out. No games being played, alright? The other day, I got tested for the coronavirus yesterday and it came back positive," Slim Thug says in a video he uploaded to his Instagram account. "As careful as I’ve been, self-quarantining, staying home–I might have did... Went got something to eat or something or did some stuff like that. Simple stuff like that, nothing crazy. Stayed in my truck had mask, gloves, everything on and my test came back positive so. Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever. I’m good, I feel good. I don’t got no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough; I feel better now. I have no fever or nothing like that so I feel like I’m good. But y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here. Coronavirus."

The New York Times reports that the United States now leads the world in coronavirus cases. Over 81,000 people have been diagnosed.