YNW Melly has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is filing a motion for restricted release from prison. He is currently awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. You can check out the post from the rapper's official Instagram account below.

"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail," the statement reads. "He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please."

Earlier this week, his mother, Jamie King, cited the virus as the reason he has not yet been released from prison. While Melly's mother didn't offer up an explicit reason for why she thought he would be coming home, she intermittently suggested that the rapper could be out from behind bars soon throughout all of last year.

The news of the "Murder on My Mind" rapper testing positive for coronavirus arrives on the same day 6ix9ine was granted an early release from prison as a result of the pandemic. 6ix9ine is allowed to finish his prison sentence in home confinement due to his asthma condition, which would make his health become worse if he were to get coronavirus.

In addition to Melly having coronavirus, rappers Slim Thug and Scarface have also been diagnosed with the disease. DJ Webstar tested positive for coronavirus, too.

Melly, who released the Juice Wrld-assisted "Suicidal (Remix)" last month, is facing life in prison for the shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Melly is accused of shooting and killing both men in a vehicle then staging the scene to look like a drive-by with the help of his friend, YNW Bortlen.

Both Melly and Bortlen have been in jail since February of 2019. While Melly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Bortlen faces the same charge as well as two counts of accessory after the fact.