Go DJ Black N Mild Dies From Coronavirus at 44

The hip-hop community has once again been affected by the dreaded coronavirus. New Orleans native Go DJ Black N Mild has reportedly passed away from the virus at the age of 44.

The popular record spinner, born Oliver Stokes Jr., died on Thursday (March 19), according to multiple media outlets including NOLA.com. The local news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner's office on Friday (March 20), Stokes had tested positive for COVID-19 and later succumbed to the fatal illness. The DJ was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

The report states Stokes left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned. He admitted himself to the University Medical Center on March 11. Black N Mild made his social media followers aware of his health issues. He said he believed he had pneumonia.

Not to be confused with producer Adam "BlaqNmilD" Pigott, who has worked with Drake, Lil Wayne and Big Freedia, Stokes was a staple in the New Orleans music community and spent the last 25 years deejaying in the N.O. and throughout the Southeast. He started his own DJ crew called GO DJ Global in 2008. Recently, he had taken up a job as an "in school suspension coordinator" at Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly, La.

“Our school community is devastated,” said FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence, who heads the charter organization that operates Arthur Ashe. "We strongly encouraged anyone that had any type of symptoms—fever, cough, not feeling well in any capacity—to stay home.”

Black N Mild's Go DJ family released a statement on his passing on Thursday.

"Good afternoon everyone," it starts. "I know this is hard for each of us with the passing of our beloved brother and friend. Let's honor his family's wishes as to not post anything on social media in their time of bereavement. I kindly ask that you remove/delete any posts that have gone up. Keep his family in prayer. Send anything to make this time a little easier for them."

Stokes is the second known person in the hip-hop community to be diagnosed with coronavirus. Producer Andrew Watt recently announced he contracted the virus. Drake recently revealed he tested negative for the virus after he was in contact with Kevin Durant who recently tested positive along with three other members of the Brooklyn Nets.

R.I.P. to Go DJ Black N Mild.