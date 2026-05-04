The Decision to Release YNW Melly From Jail Has Been Deferred, Judge to Make Ruling at Later Date

The decision to release YNW Melly on bond has been deferred and will come at a later date.

Following his latest detention hearing on April 30, Melly was hoping to finally be freed on bond after spending seven years in jail fighting his double-murder case. However, according to documents filed in the Broward County Clerk's Office, the judge has postponed the ruling. It is unclear when the ruling will be made.

Melly's mom, Jamie King, shared a video on social on May 1, saying they were waiting on the judge's decision in hopes that it would come that day, which happened to be Melly's birthday.

"The ruling will be uploaded online," she said. "So, we are just gonna keep checking the website for his ruling and praying that they grant my baby bond. It's been a very long time. I know people didn't believe me when I was saying just how horrible they were treating him."

"I don't see how you can treat anybody like that," she continued. "It's innocent until proven guilty."

However, Melly remains behind bars. In a post on his Instagram Story over the weekend, Melly refuted reports that the judge denied his bond.

"Bond not denied. Fake News. Still waiting. God 1st," he wrote.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney for comment.

See the Deferred Court Ruling and YNW Melly's Reaction to News That His Bond Is Denied

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