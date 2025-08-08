YNW Melly’s Double-Murder Retrial Postponed Again, Now It Won’t Happen Until 2027

UPDATE (Aug. 8):

YNW Melly's attorney, Raven Liberty, has released the following statement to XXL in response to Melly's double-murder retrial being postponed until 2027.

"We’re disappointed that today's hearing was yet another win for the State of Florida, allowing more time to subject my client to inhumane treatment," the statement reads. "Melly has spent 7.5 years in prison without conviction, and the new trial date announced by the court would mean 9 years incarcerated awaiting his trial without conviction. If this denial of basic Constitutional rights was not outrageous enough, most of this time has been spent in solitary confinement in conditions worse than death row."

"Every American should be concerned about this abuse of the justice system and basic Constitutional rights at the hands of Broward State’s Attorney Harold Pryor and his team of prosecutors," the statement continues. "While we expect Broward prosecutors to continue procedural tactics to delay a trial, my client is still guaranteed a speedy trial once jurisdiction is relinquished back to the trial court by the appeals court. That means a trial must start within 60 days after the appeals court renders their decision, following the filing the appropriate pleading. Mr. Demons is ready for trial, and we do not expect he will need to wait until 2027 to secure his freedom."

ORIGINAL STORY (Aug. 8):

YNW Melly's double-murder retrial has reportedly been postponed once again.

YNW Melly's Second Trial Delayed

During a hearing on Friday (Aug. 8), the 4th District Court of Appeals granted a stay in the case, allowing time to consider a motion by the state attorney’s office, NBC 6 South Florida reports. The stay means the trial will not begin in September and has now been pushed back to January of 2027.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney for comment.

YNW Melly Continues Long Legal Battle

Melly has been in custody since February of 2019, when he was arrested for the 2018 murders of his childhood friends Chris "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams. The first trial in 2023 ended in a mistrial. Since then, Melly and his codefendant Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry have been hit with additional charges of witness tampering.

The retrial was first scheduled to begin in March of 2024, but has been pushed back multiple times due to numerous motions being filed on both sides. In addition to the motions, there is the matter of Melly's attorney, Raven Liberty, also reportedly being under investigation for witness tampering in connection with the case.

Melly has been pushing for a bond since his first trial and even sued the Broward County Sheriff's Office last November, claiming the jail system has been violating his Constitutional Rights. Last month, it seemed like the trial was going to happen in September as planned. However, new matters have delayed the case once again.

The Florida rapper could face the death penalty if found guilty.