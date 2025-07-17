YNW Melly Double Murder Case Heats Up – Retrial Coming Soon, Attorney Under Investigation

The judge in YNW Melly's double murder case has reportedly ruled that the rapper's retrial will commence on Sept. 10 amid an investigation into Melly's defense attorney.

Melly appeared in court on Wednesday (July 16) for another pretrial hearing. During the hearing, Judge Martin S. Fein ordered documents pertaining to his defense attorney, Raven Liberty, to be turned over, NBC 6 South Florida reports.

Why Is YNW Melly's Attorney Under Investigation?

Raven Liberty has been the subject of an 18-month investigation for possible witness tampering. However, information about the investigation has been under wraps due to it being an ongoing inquiry. She has yet to be charged with any crime.

Read More: 12 Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory

YNW Melly Preps for Retrial After Being Denied Bond

Melly has been in jail since February 2019, fighting charges of double murder in connection with the killings of his two friends, Chris "YNW Juvy" Thomas and Anthony "YNW Sakchaser," Williams in 2018. His first trial in 2023 ended in a mistrial. Melly was denied bond back in May after arguing that him being locked up for six years and his conditions violated his human rights.

Last July, the judge scheduled the retrial for Sept. 10, 2025. The prosecution was hoping to get the retrial pushed back to 2026. However, Judge Fein urged both sides to get the trial underway sooner rather than later.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney for comment.

Get our free mobile app