YNW Melly Has New Lawyers to Help Him Beat His Double-Murder Case

YNW Melly's motion to substitute his legal team ahead of his double-murder retrial has been granted.

On Wednesday (Sept. 24), Melly appeared in Broward County Court, where Judge Martin Fein ruled on Melly's August motion to replace the legal team who has been working on his case for years with attorneys Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout.

"This is what you want, right?" Fein asked Melly, according to NBC 6 Miami. "Ms. Haughwout and Mr. Findling to appear as your lawyers? You want all the other lawyers to be allowed to withdraw and have those two to be your lawyers going forward? That's what you want me to do?"

"Yes, sir," Melly responded.

Melly requested the new counsel in August and cited his former lawyer, Raven Liberty, being under investigation for reported witness tampering.

"The fact of this conflict makes it impossible for both Mr. Demons and his current counsel to continue the representation," Melly wrote in his August motion.

Drew Findling is a well-known attorney in hip-hop circles, having represented the likes of Cardi B, Gucci Mane, NBA YoungBoy, YFN Lucci, GloRilla, Young Dolph and others. He is currently the lead attorney on Lil Durk's murder-for-hire case. Carey Haughwout is an experienced attorney who served as Palm Beach County’s Public Defender for 24 years.

Melly is charged with the 2018 murder of his former friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Melly's first trial ended in a mistrial in July of 2023. In August, Melly's codefendant, YNW Bortlen, took a 10-year plea deal.

Melly's new trial date has been set for Jan. 7, 2026.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's new legal team for comment.