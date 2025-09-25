Artist Manager 100K Track on Earning YNW Melly’s Trust, Keeping a Rapper’s Legacy Alive and Maintaining Integrity

100K Track

Founder and CEO, Remain Solid/100K Management

Interview: Joey Echevarria

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2025 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

100K Track understands that personally connecting with artists is the key to success. Dedicated to the complicated careers of YNW Melly and the late King Von, the Broward County, Fla. native has earned legendary status in the industry.

While buzzing as a rapper in the South Florida scene during the mid-2010s, Track, born Jameson Francois Track, established a working relationship with Kodak Black. Around the same time, Track became YNW Melly and King Von’s manager. In February 2019, Melly was arrested for a double murder. The following year, Von was killed in Atlanta. Track, 34, continues to hold it down for Melly and Von.

With his label Remain Solid, which entered a partnership with 300 Entertainment in 2023, Track’s been working hard to break a new crop of stars like 1900Rugrat and Jordan Adetunji. Here, Track talks earning an artist’s trust, keeping their legacy alive and maintaining integrity.

On the Right Approach to An Artist’s Management

The overall mission is to be effective and give these young men and women a chance to be successful at a craft that could change their lives. Be vulnerable and be a person that could be reached, talked to, disagreed with and agreed with. Play that relationship first, then the contracts and all that stuff will get negotiated with the lawyers.

On Keeping an Artist’s Legacy Alive

The legacy part is super sensitive because when the artist is not there to speak for himself, everything you do gets put under a microscope. So, just be super sensitive on it, but also realize we do have a commitment not only to ourselves, but to Von, or to whoever’s in that situation, to continue putting out great quality music and continue putting out A-effort-type of material.

Managing Artists During Dark Times

It’s hard to keep someone’s spirits up if they’re dealing with something like that. Especially on the Melly case. Be the person that he knew, was rocking with and moving around the streets with before he got locked up. Not making things difficult, not changing, not ignoring the fact that he’s still in there because I’m active now with other things going on.

