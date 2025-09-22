Molly Santana Breaks Down Five Career-Defining Songs That Shaped Her Sound

Molly Santana

Interview: Peter A. Berry

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2025 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

In an industry searching for new superstars, Molly Santana’s pushing her way into the spotlight. A chief manufacturer for zoomer slaps, the Los Angeles- based rapper swirls staccato flows and braggadocio into a perfectly modern combination of celestial rage raps and ethereal melodies. That mix of sounds is one she’s been perfecting since breaking out with her EP Molly’s World in 2021. It’s also an audio aesthetic that permeates Molly’s latest project, Molly and Her Week of Wonders. Released in May, it’s a dynamic effort that points to a new level. But now it’s time to look at how she got there. Speaking with XXL, Molly, 20, breaks down five of the most important songs of her career.

“Chain Swangin”

“‘Chain Swangin’ was the first time I felt like I caught one for real. That was a good introduction to everybody for my sound. I remember just seeing a bunch of videos going crazy on TikTok. I was posting so many TikToks with me to that song, hoping that it would catch on. But it finally did. I remember that was the first song that I think a lot of people heard from me.”

“I Know”

“I always have a bunch of producers around. And sometimes that makes me a little shy, so I won’t really get to get into that mode of vulnerability on the mic. Every single line and [me] having to fix it in front of people all the time makes me a little bit uncomfortable. I think that’s why that song turned out that way. I just [had] full freedom. I could record all the melodies and all the stacks and harmonies and everything on my own timing, and nobody was around.”

“Nothing Like This”

“It has the least streams on the EP, I think one of the least streams out of all the songs. I think it should be in movies, video games and commercials. It should also be played on the damn radio. It’s so universally uplifting, and it sounds new, but it still sounds vintage. It is just fire. I love that song so much. I wish it got more shine.”

“Set Up”

“Everything’s a setup. Even relationships or just people, friends, people who are jealous of you, they lure you in and they set you up. They just want to know about you, take things from you, or take time away from you out of your life. Take your passion or power away from you.”

“Windows Up”

“That’s the first song that I dropped in my whole discography where I came really, really, really chill. The whole song, I made it super quick, and it’s really, really chill. I think it highlights my voice really well, and that’s why people connected to it because it’s more universal, and it’s just easy to listen to.”

