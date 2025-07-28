Catch Up With the 2024 XXL Freshman Class – A Year of Triumphs, Upsets and Everything in Between

Show Dat Work

A year in the life of the 2024 XXL Freshman Class gives a glimpse at the careers of each artist in and out of the booth. Take a look at what these 11 rappers have been up to over the last 12 months.

Words: William E. Ketchum III

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2025 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

See What's Going on With the 2024 XXL Freshman Class Artists

The summer 2025 issue of XXL magazine featuring a look back at the 2024 XXL Freshman Class is available to purchase here. The issue also includes interviews with all 12 members of the 2025 Freshman Class and producer Cardo Got Wings, as well as conversations with Larry June, Aminé, Key Glock, Monaleo, Tech N9ne, Nardo Wick and more, plus a deep dive into who's the biggest and best XXL Freshman ever.

