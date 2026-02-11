That Mexican OT Goes Flying Through the Air by a Bull at a Texas Rodeo and Survives to Tell the Story

That Mexican OT is going viral after a video shows him getting flung in the air by a bull at a rodeo in Texas.

According to a KHOU 11 news report, published on Monday (Feb. 9), That Mexican OT got rocked by a wild bull and was sent flying in the air at the Fort Bend County Rodeo in Rosenberg, TX. In the viral clip, which can be seen below, the bull charges at the former 2024 XXL Freshman, who unsuccessfully tries to move out of the animal's way and gets speared, then thrown into the air. OT violently crashes on the ground and gets speared again by the bull. Miraculously, the rapper manages to get up and walk away without a scratch.

Despite getting KO'd by the bull, Mexican OT said he's OK. Although he was wearing some padding, he only suffered minor bruising, but no serious injuries.

The Texas rapper later told KHOU 11 the moment was fueled by adrenaline. And don't worry, the 27-year-old rhymer has no intention of becoming a professional bull rider or cowboy, but he holds a deep respect for their profession.

"I think they are great at what they do," he said. "They are super tough men. I admire that about them."

This isn't the first time That Mexican OT had a wild encounter with a raging bull. In May of 2025, he was a guest coach at a rodeo in Fort Worth, TX, when a bull charged him and tossed him in the air like a rag doll. The rapper narrowly escaped without injuries.

See That Mexican OT Get Flung In The Air by a Bull at a Texas Rodeo

