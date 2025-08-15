Chance The Rapper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kevin Gates and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The ending of another work week brings a fresh batch of new projects for your listening pleasure. This week, a colorful Chicago rapper puts out his first album in six years, a Louisiana rhymer with a cult following delivers his second album in less than a month, another rapper from The Boot drops another installment to a beloved mixtape series and more.

Chance The Rapper Releases Star Line Album

It's hard to believe it's been six years since Chance The Rapper released his last album, The Big Day. Today, Chano delivers the follow-up, Star Line. Chance announced the new project in July and released the single "Tree" featuring Lil Wayne and Smino. The album includes guest appearances from Young Thug, Vic Mensa, BabyChiefDoit and more. In promotion of the album, Chance will be embarking on the And We Back Tour, which kicks off in September.

NBA YoungBoy Delivers Deshawn LP

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continues to flood the market with new music. Less than a month after releasing his MASA album, YB is already spinning the block. This time, he brings DJ Khaled along for the ride on the new offering DESHAWN. Unlike MASA, which included 30 tracks, the latest output from Top has 13 songs, with one guest appearance from Kevin Gates on the song "Trap Out." YoungBoy is also going on tour and will hit the road on the Make America Slime Again Tour beginning next month.

Kevin Gates Drops Luca Brasi 4 Project

Kevin Gates keeps his momentum going in 2025 by dropping the new album Luca Brasi 4. The Louisiana rapper's second release of the year is 19 songs long and features guest appearances from NBA YoungBoy, NoCap, Hurricane Wisdom and more. "I Had To Kill My Ego, Face My Fear, And Stand On What I Believe," Kevin recently posted on Instagram about the project. "Luca Brasi 4 Is Proof That Discipline, Loyalty, And Pain Can Build A King." Yes, lawd.

Check out all the new hip-hop projects this week from That Mexican OT, Babyface Ray and more below.