September 2025 New Music Releases

Hip-hop continues to mount wins in 2025, with some big album releases serving as the score for the year. Things don't slow down in September, with projects from some of the biggest names in rap scheduled to drop.

Cardi B Preps Am I The Drama? Album

Following a plethora of delays, Cardi B is finally ready to release her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? Coming seven years after her Grammy-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, the Bronx, N.Y., rapper returns with a full clip of 23 new tracks, including the new singles "Outside" and "Imaginary Players." The album will feature the chart-topping singles "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and "Up." Bardi has teased more features on the album that will surprise fans. The highly anticipated follow-up is expected to hit DSPs on Sept. 19.

Ye Readies Bully LP

After a tumultuous first half of 2025, Ye plans to drop his Bully album on Sept. 26. The album was first teased last September. However, since then, Ye's polarizing social media antics have taken front and center, with music sprinkled in between, including the random release of Donda 2 in April and a Bully film featuring songs from the album in March. The album was first slated to be released on June 15, but Ye opted to push the date back and put out a Bully EP featuring the songs "Beauty and the Beast," "Preacher Man" and "Damn" on June 20.

Ty Dolla $ign Readies Tycoon Album

After putting out Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 with Ye, Ty Dolla $ign is back on the solo tip. On Sept. 12, he will pot out his latest project, Tycoon. Preceded by the single "All In," the new album features 15 tracks. The Cali crooner has been tight-lipped on the guest appaerances. Tycoon is Ty's first solo album since 2020's Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

