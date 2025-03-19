Ye Goes Full Bully Mode Before Unleashing New Film Featuring Most of the Songs From Bully Album

After going off on yet another offensive and appalling X rant yesterday, Ye has decided to put out some of his Bully album as a film featuring many of the project's songs.

Ye Drops Film Version of Bully Album

Just before midnight on Tuesday (March 18), Ye shared a link to the short film on the video production platform Frame.io via X. "BULLY SHOT AND DIRECTED BY ME EDITED BY HYPE WILLIAMS," he wrote in the post. A few minutes later, Ye shared another post with three more versions of the motion picture.

Several versions of the movie have been uploaded to YouTube. Two are included here: a 29-minute version and a full 45-minute clip. Both versions show Ye's son, Saint, in a wrestling ring, duking it out with several wrestlers. The slow-motion battle royale is scored by the unfinished Bully album.

"BULLY FILM 1 ALBUM NOT FINISHED AND HALF THE VOCALS AI IMA RESING CAUSE I ACTUALLY HATE AI NOW I WANNA SEE WHAT YALL F WITH," Ye commented on X about the release.

The songs on the film include the previously performed tracks "Preacher Man" and "Beauty and the Beast."

Ye has been teasing the new album since last September. On Feb. 2, Ye revealed during an interview with internet personality Justin Laboy that Bully will be coming out on June 15, which is Ye's daughter North West's birthday. From the songs Ye dropped in the movie, he's not waiting until this summer to let the people hear the project.

The film release comes hours after Ye went on an explosive X rant and dissed Drake, Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator, Future, Metro Boomin, Jim Jones, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, the late Virgil Abloh and others.

Check out Ye's Bully film below.

Watch Ye's Bully Film Starring Saint West