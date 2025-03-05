Ye’s Odd Funeral Request for Drake Adds a Strange Layer to Their History of Beef

Whether Ye is bipolar or not has yet to be confirmed, but the Chicago rapper's issues with Drake have definitely caused clear shifts in Ye's mood, energy, activity levels and concentration over the last decade.

To use a cliche term, it's complicated when it comes to Drake and Ye's relationship. On Wednesday (March 5), Ye added a new layer to his rollercoaster rapport with The Boy. In a moment of attention-seeking honesty, Ye heaped praise upon Drizzy and implied jealousy was at the core of his disdain for the Canadian rapper.

"I SAW A VIDEO OF DRAKE WALKING THROUGH HIS HOUSE AND SHOWING HE HAD A LIBRARY OF RYHME BOOKS MAN I WISH I COULD HAVE SEEN AND REMEMBERED THIS WHEN MY JEALOUSY OVERTOOK ME," Ye admitted on X before issuing an odd request. "I LOVE DRAKE IMA SAY THIS WHEN I DIE I NEED YOU TO SPEAK AT ME FUNERAL."

Kanye West wants Drake to speak at his funeral. kanyewest/X loading...

Drake is probably somewhere rolling his eyes or laughing hysterically in reaction to Ye's post because he's heard in all before, word to Sunshine Anderson.

Things started out cool between Ye and Drake. In 2009, Drake told MTV News that Ye was his biggest musical influence. They would begin working together when Ye directed Drake's "Best I Ever Had" video that same year, and they both appeared on Jamie Foxx's "Digital Girl" single that summer. The collaborations continued when Yeezy appeared on Drake's single "Forever" along with Eminem and Lil Wayne, and coproduced Drake's 2009 single "Find Your Love," The song was featured on Drizzy's debut album, Thank Me Later, in 2010.

The first sign of trouble seemed to come when Drake seemed to shade Ye and Jay-Z for coming out with the album Watch The Throne while talking about his own potential collab album with Lil Wayne. However, the slight was overlooked and Ye and Drake continued to be cool in the public eye. That is until 2018 when Pusha-T dropped the Drake diss track "The Story of Addison," where he exposed Aubrey for having a child he was keeping from the world. Drake assumed Pusha got the information from Ye and it was up.

In the years since then, the two have traded shots, called a brief truce to headline the Free Larry Hoover concert in Chicago in 2021 and gone back to being enemies. Ye even jumped on the Drake hate train last year by throwing shade at the 6 God on an unauthorized "Like That (Remix)."

Just last month, Ye called Drake his nemesis and insisted Kendrick Lamar killed Drizzy, but in the same breath, he noted Drake should not be counted out.

Is Ye asking Drake to eulogize him and admitting to being jealous of The Boy a real step toward reconciliation? Honestly, never mind.