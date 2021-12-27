Previously Unseen Footage Surfaces of Drake Crying During Kanye West’s “Runaway” Performance at Free Larry Hoover Concert – Watch

Things got pretty emotional for Drake during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles earlier this month.

On Sunday (Dec. 26), a previously unseen clip surfaced online of Drizzy crying during Kanye West's performance of "Runaway" during the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 9. In the video, Ye is wrapping up his piano-led rendition of "Runaway" where he pleads for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, to run and come back to him.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly," he warbled during an unexpected, emotional moment.

Drake, in the clip, is visibly teary-eyed as he watches while a tear drop falls down his cheek. He quickly composes himself and gives a head nod to Kanye.

Fans of the Toronto rap star know he gets emotional in his songs but it's a rare sighting to see him get visibly choked up in public like that.

But that wasn't the only memorable moment from the event. As previously reported, Kanye and Drake closed out their historic concert with a rendition of their collaborative track "Forever" before exiting the stage together. During the performance, Yeezy embarrassingly forgot some of his lyrics to the song. The Chicago rapper laughed it off at first and recovered from his lyrical fumble to complete the last half of his verse.

Whether Drake's emotional moment appeared in the Amazon Prime Video stream of the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert is unclear. However, Drake's 24-minute set was reportedly edited out of the on-demand stream without explanation, according to Variety.

Watch Drake get misty-eyed while watching Kanye West perform "Runaway" at the Free Larry Hoover concert below.