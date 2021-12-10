Kanye West Forgets Lyrics to Drake’s ‘Forever,’ Laughs It Off Mid-Performance – Watch

Kanye West and Drake made history last night, mobilizing together for the freedom of Chicago's Gangster Disciples cofounder Larry Hoover by putting on the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in Los Angeles. However, as headline-making as the event was, Kanye became a topic of conversation as well for flubbing some of his own lyrics.

On Thursday night (Dec. 9), Ye and Drizzy, who had been beefing for years and recently mended fences, took turns performing their records at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Drake rapped his hits "God's Plan," "Girls Want Girls," "Laugh Now Cry Later," "No Friends in the Industry" and others, while Yeezy went through his catalog and rhymed tracks such as "Good Life," "Flashing Lights," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 2" and more. There were quite a few moments when Kanye forgot some of his lyrics, but when he got to the end of his set where he was joined by Drake for their collab "Forever," Ye had a lapse of memory to the point where he actually laughed it off.

"Y'all seen my story, my glory/I had raped the game young, you can call it statutory" was a couple of the bars that gave Ye trouble.

And those who were either watching the show live from Los Angeles or livestreamed via Amazon Prime, made sure to mention via Twitter that Yeezy was struggling a bit during the performance.

One person tweeted, "This man Kanye forgetting the lyrics to his own songs lol."

Another wrote, "Kanye forgetting the lyrics at his concerts >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>."

A third person acknowledged the slip-ups, but still gave the rapper his props, writing, "Kanye really out here forgetting lyrics and laughing at it. Haha but he still bring the energy and passion."

In Kanye's defense, though, his last concert—the Saint Pablo Tour in support of his The Life of Pablo album—concluded in 2016, so it's been five years since he last hit a stage in this way.

Drake and Kanye West making amends and throwing a monumental benefit concert with the help of Larry Hoover Jr. to raise awareness for Hoover's father's release comes a month after Kanye invited Drizzy to squash the beef they had, which dates back a few years and is tied to Drake's longstanding feud with Pusha T.

Larry Hoover was convicted of murder in 1973 and is currently serving a life sentence. The infamous Chicago figure was accused of operating his Gangster Disciplines gang from behind prison walls and was found guilty of drug conspiracy, extortion and continuing to engage in a criminal enterprise in 1997. Thus, Hoover was hit with additional multiple life sentences.

There was hope that he would receive leniency from a judge via the First Step Act, but a judge denied the sentencing break to Hoover last summer.

And despite reports that Hoover had concerns surrounding the benefit concert that was put together in his honor, things appeared to have gone on without a hitch.

Check out Kanye and Drake's performance of "Forever" below.

Scroll down to see more reactions to Yeezy forgetting his lyrics.