J Prince Says Kanye West and Drake Are Working Together to Free Gangster Disciples Cofounder Larry Hoover

Drake and Kanye West may be currently at odds, but it looks like they are coming together for a common cause.

Yesterday (Oct. 2), Rap-a-Lot CEO J Prince gave an update on his mission to help free Larry Hoover, the 70-year-old cofounder of Chicago's infamous Gangster Disciples gang. Apparently, Aubrey and Yeezy are lending their star power to the effort. J Prince posted a photo to Instagram that shows him standing alongside Kanye, Hoover's wife, Winndye Jenkins, and Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr. In the caption Prince wrote, "IF YOU FAIL TO PLAN YOU PLAN TO FAIL. Good plans in the making to free our brother Larry Hoover with the support of @champagnepapi and @kanyewest."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J Prince (@jprincerespect)

Kanye also posted a photo of the foursome along with the caption, "They done let the GD’s in the [door]," referencing lyrics from Freddie Gibbs' remix of Drake's "Champagne Poetry."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Hoover is credited with cofounding the Gangster Disciples in Chicago in the early 1970s. He was convicted of murder in 1973. While serving a life sentence, he was accused of still operating the gang from inside prison and found guilty of drug conspiracy, extortion and continuing to engage in a criminal enterprise in 1997, and sentenced to additional multiple life sentences. Hoover has since renounced gang activity and works to promote peace in the Chicago streets. He's tried to rebrand the GD name as meaning "Growth & Development."

This past summer, a federal judge denied a sentencing break to Larry Hoover under the First Step Act.

Kanye has stuck up for Hoover in the past. He tried to convince former President Donald Trump to pardon Hoover when Kanye visited the White House in 2018. Kanye recently featured Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr., on the Donda tracks “Jesus Lord” and “Jesus Lord, Pt. 2.” Hoover Jr. speaks on the impact of his father's incarceration and flaws in the U.S. criminal justice system.

Kanye and Drake haven't been able to agree on much recently. Their beef has taken center stage. It is unclear what role Drake is playing in helping the cause.