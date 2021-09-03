Hip-hop fans are eating right now. Over the last two weeks—and following what felt like an infinite limbo of mid-pandemic releases that got delayed—rap juggernauts Drake and Kanye West finally dropped their highly anticipated albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively. Both artists, thoroughbred in their musicality, called on a number of talented peers to help with the vision of these new projects, rivaling a Marvel vs. Capcom type of showdown that seemingly plays into their alleged beef.

Drizzy’s project leaned on the shield of acts like the Afrobeats princess Tems, his OVOFBG half Future, plus the Slaughter Gang general 21 Savage among many others that were revealed in the form of billboards across various cities earlier this week. ’Ye drafted the likes of rappers like Kendrick Lamar’s cousin Baby Keem, drill artists Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign, the self-proclaimed narcissist Playboi Carti and more whose voices filled the stadiums of Yeezy's listening sessions in Chicago and Atlanta. A number of the features did crossover into both albums. Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Durk and Jay-Z appeared on what will likely be No. 1 albums for both Drizzy and Yeezy. But who got the best out of the artists both Drake and ’Ye recruited?

There are a number of factors that go into making that decision. The flows and cadences must be acknowledged, production styles are analyzed to see which beats fit the artists best, the execution of bars with substance and not filler must not be overlooked and, of course, the chemistry between the artists comes in to play to determine if the released songs are cohesive gems or just two good verses copied and pasted together. No need to hurt your brain or spend hours of your day trying to figure out these answers. XXL did it for you and breaks down who won this recent battle of Avengers-style guest verses.

Take a look at the battle of the best guest verses between Drake's Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West's Donda Albums below and weigh in with your picks.