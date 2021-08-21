Drake Appears to Send Shots at Kanye West on New Trippie Redd Song ‘Betrayal’ – Listen

Drake might be sending shots in Kanye West's direction on the new Trippie Redd song "Betrayal."

The highly anticipated collab dropped today (Aug. 21) on the Completed Version of Trippie's new album, Trip at Knight, which arrived Friday (Aug. 20). On the track, Drizzy appears to take aim at his frienemy Kanye West.

"All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know," Drake rhymes over the Taz Taylor, PinkGrillz88 and Dynox-produced track. "Forty-five, 44 (Burned out), let it go."

Both Kanye and Drake's nemesis' Pusha-T are 44 years old. Additionally, the OVO rapper appears to be referencing Kanye's mysterious Donda release date with the follow-up line, "’Ye ain't changin' shit for me, it's set in stone." However, "You ain't changin' shit for me, it's set in stone" could also be the lyrics.

Rumors have circulated that either Drake or Kanye is waiting for the other to release their own album on the same day, leading to a sales battle akin to Kanye West and 50 Cent's head-to-head when they put out Graduation and Curtis, respectively, on the same day in 2007. It wouldn't be far-fetched considering Drake and ’Ye's egos and past issues with one another.

This isn't the first time that Drake has raised eyebrows with some slick talk recently. In late July, he confirmed his Certified Lover Boy album was done while also sending out some subliminal warnings. "For the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, ’cause I know you're listening, ’cause you're always free," Drake said on Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show on SiriusXM Radio. "Don't trouble people's kids, don't bother people's soul, know what I'm sayin'? OVO, we aim for that head. We don't aim to please. You see it. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that's for anyone in the way."

Drake has yet to announce an official release date for CLB. Kanye has announced three release dates for his Donda album, but has yet to follow through despite holding three separate listening events. He is scheduled to hold his fourth Donda listening event in Chicago on Aug. 26.