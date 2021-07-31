Drake Confirms Certified Lover Boy Album Is Done, Sends Subliminal Shots

Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy, is completed and ready to be released.

On Friday night (July 30), Drizzy confirmed the news via the latest episode of Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show on SiriusXM Radio, where he delivered a message to fans and apparently slipped in some subliminal shots at his foes.

"Album's cooked," Drake said. "Looking forward to delivering it to you. I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone's locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend."

He then added, "And for the rest of you heathens, I wanna tell you, ’cause I know you're listening, ’cause you're always free, don't trouble people's kids, don't bother people's soul., know what I'm sayin'? OVO, we aim for that head. We don't aim to please. You see it. Certified Lover Boy on the way. And that's for anyone in the way."

Reading in between the lines, one may surmise Aubrey is talking about Pusha-T and Kanye West, with the "trouble people's kids" line being in reference to King Push's devastating "The Story of Adidon" diss track, and "trouble people's souls" being a reference to Kanye's new Christianity push. There has been unconfirmed speculation that Drake may drop his Certified Lover Boy album on the same day Kanye releases his Donda LP to spite the Chicago rapper, continuing their on-again, off-again beef.

News of Certified Lover Boy being finished comes three weeks after Drake revealed the album was being mixed on the same radio show. "Definitely on my way home to reunite with my dawg [40] and finish this thing up," he said. Later adding, "CLB on the way. On your head top."

Drake has yet to reveal the official release date for CLB but has said it will be released before the summer is over. It's been over three years since the OVO head honcho put out his last album, Scorpion.