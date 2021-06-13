Drake Confirms New Album Will Drop Before the End of Summer

After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021.

On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner.

Following his stage appearance, Drizzy sat down for an interview with battle rap maven Nunu Nellz and battle rapper Tsu Surf on the live streaming app Caffeine. During the conversation, Drake revealed his new Certified Lover Boy album will be dropping in the next few months.

Drizzy let the cat out of the bag while discussing the Murda Mook and Reed Dollaz match-up that is slated to go down at the Summer Madness event sometime at the end of the summer. When he was asked if he'd attend, Drake said he wanted to return to witness the event. "I'll be there," Drake confirmed. "My album will be out by then."

Certified Lover Boy was announced to be dropping in January of this year. Drake later admitted he may get some push back from some people on the project. "They hated on, just like they will CLB but it's music to evolve to," he said last November.

At the end of January, he delayed the album's release, citing a number of reasons. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in a post on his IG story. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

That is not to say Drizzy has kept his fans without new chune. In March, he dropped Scary Hours 2 tracks including "What's Next," "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring frequent collaborator Rick Ross and "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby.