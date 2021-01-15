After months of rumors, teasing and more, Drake's Certified Lover Boy album has been hanging in release date limbo since it was announced last April, and was set to be released in summer of 2020. And with less than two weeks before January is over, and the last possible drop date expires, fans can't help but wonder if Drizzy will pump fake the CLB release yet again.

Today (Jan. 15) marks exactly 14 days until Jan. 29, the last possible date Drake could release the album on a standard Friday release schedule. The date is in alignment with the suggested time frame producer Cardo, who co-produced "Laugh Now Cry Later," gave earlier this month via Twitter.

At the time, Cardo tweeted, "Feels like it's January 28th." Cardo likely meant Jan. 29 in the now-deleted Twitter post since that date falls on a Friday, which is usually when music releases typically arrive. Cardo proposed that, like Views and Scorpion—the two LPs released on the 29th day of their respective months in 2016 and 2018—Drake's promise to deliver the long-awaited project in January of 2021 could only mean he's offering CLB on last Friday of the month.

However, although Cardo quickly removing the information in that tweet could've been a slip up, that doesn't mean social media isn't going to run with the release date as if it's an actual confirmation.

Aside from the 6 God revealing in October of 2020 that Certified Lover Boy will be delivered at the top of 2021, there hasn't been any additional details. However, since Drake initially said the album would come last summer and it didn't, that doesn't necessarily mean the LP can't arrive after January, right?

While it isn't known for sure what's causing the delays for Drake's sixth solo album, there are a few plausible factors that can possibly be considered such as the impact of COVID-19 or even the Toronto rapper undergoing knee surgery towards the end of last year. If, in fact, the coronavirus pandemic attributed to the postponement of CLB in any way, Drizzy isn't the only artist to face this sort of issue because the deadly virus has wreaked havoc on the entire music industry.

As previously mentioned, Drake's album was originally slated for release in the summer of 2020, but as September came to an end, the album never appeared on streaming platforms. Earlier this week, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper was seen in the studio, presumably readying Certified Lover Boy for fans. But, there is no telling when Drake will be ready to unleash his new LP.

The waiting game, although it'll likely be well worth it, continues.