Drake Is Finishing New Album, Says It Will Be Shorter Than Scorpion

Drake is hard at work on album number six.

Drizzy was courtside on Friday night (Feb. 21) for the Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns match-up. During the game, the OVO head honcho was interviewed and he revealed his Scorpion follow-up is currently being worked on.

"I'm out here, I'm working hard, you know. I'm tucked away trying to finish an album," Aubrey revealed.

Later on in the broadcast, he offered some more details.

"My last album was high volume. I had to sorta like...Notorious B.I.G., put this album out and the ratio of songs versus just important songs was so incredible that I wanted to set a challenge myself, you know," he added, referring to The Notorious B.I.G.'s Life After Death album. "I hate to age myself, but I been doing this 10-plus years as well. Sometimes you gotta set a little target goal for yourself to keep it interesting."

He also revealed plans to make this album shorter in length than Scorpion.

"So, last album, I went high volume. It did two sides, 20-something songs, which is a lot of songs. This album, I'll probably make it a more realistic offering, something more concise," he added. "Anywhere, whatever you want, it can be 10, 11, 16. I also do a lot of different types of music, so it's tough to make it like a seven-song album or something like that. Yeah, I'm having a lot of fun right now making music."

Scorpion dropped nearly two years ago. Following his Assassination Vacation Tour last year, Drake has seemingly shunned the road life to get back in studio mode. Last summer, he released the singles "Omerta" and "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross. Drake closed out the year by dropping the single, "War."

