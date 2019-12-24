Drake Drops New Song “War”: Listen

UPDATE:

Drake has updated the video for his new track "War" and removed Toronto's infamous "Chair girl" following backlash.

Marcella Zoia, who has been nicknamed the "Chair girl" for posting a viral video of herself heaving a chair from the 45th floor of a Toronto building into traffic, appears briefly in the visual for Drizzy's new song. Many people became upset over the rap star picking the pariah to be in the video.

On Tuesday afternoon, Aubrey acknowledged the uproar. "I don't choose extras for my videos by the way," Drake confirmed on his Instagram Story.

Hours later, he announced that he had an updated version of the video cut with Zoia removed. "Certain things we don't condone. New version available now. Link in bio."

Zoia was found guilty of mischief causing danger to life, reports the Toronto Sun. She is reportedly set to be sentenced on Jan. 14, 2020.

See Drake's announcement below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drake has delivered an early Christmas present for his fans.

At midnight on Tuesday (Dec. 24), Drizzy released a new track called “War.” On the AXL Beats-produced song, the 6 God appears to have confirmed that he and The Weeknd have squashed their past differences and are on good terms now.

“And the boy that sounds like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my nigga/Yeah, we just had to fix things/Family, 6 tings, we can’t split up,” he rap-sings on the song.

Near the end, Drake delivers lyrical jabs at his haters praying for his downfall. “Everyone I know has code names/Anyone that I’m beefin' with are no names/Niggas can’t even win home games/They just have to fall in line like Soul Train,” he spits on the track.

The song appears on El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, a new mixtape from Oliver El-Khatib, Drake's longtime friend and OVO creative director and brand manager.

Additionally, Drake released an accompanying music video featuring him spitting his braggadocios bars in a fluorescent blue tint at a holiday party with his close friends. We also see the OVO Sound honcho riding on snowmobiles and skiing with his friends in the snow-capped mountains.

"War" marks Drake’s first new solo release since the summer, a time in which he dropped "Omertà" and “Money in the Grave” with Rick Ross. Drizzy hasn’t said anything about a new project as of late, but a while back, he did say his album was just about done. So maybe fans will be getting a new project from Drizzy soon.

Drake, who hasn't dropped a full-length studio album since 2018's Scorpion, had a phenomenal 2019. He completed a successful Assassination Vacation Tour run earlier this year and raked in $75 million from music streams.

Listen to Drake's song "War" below.