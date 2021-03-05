Drake Drops Scary Hours 2 Songs – Listen

Drake is still putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming Certified Lover Boy album, but to hold fans over until it drops, Drizzy just released the three-song pack Scary Hours 2 on Friday (March 5).

A short release, the new offering features three songs titled "What's Next," "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring frequent collaborator Rick Ross and "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby.

Drake announced the release on very short notice, getting fans riled up on Thursday morning (March 4) with an Instagram post of the cover art along with the caption, "FRIDAY MIDNIGHT ☠️."

Scary Hours 2 is the sequel to his Scary Hours song pack, which dropped in January of 2018. That bundle featured the tracks "God's Plan" and "Diplomatic Immunity," the former of which also appeared on his Scorpion album and turned into the biggest single of Drizzy's career.

With new music out, fans will no doubt be fiending even more for the full-length album. CLB was supposed to drop in January of this year, but has been pushed back to a later date while Drake mends from surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in a post on his Instagram story on Jan. 20. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

In the meantime, more chune for your head top.

Listen to Drake's Scary Hours 2 below.

Drake's Scary Hours 2 Tracklist

1. "What's Next"

2. "Wants and Needs" featuring Lil Baby

3. "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring Rick Ross

