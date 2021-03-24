When Drake dropped his Scary Hours 2 song pack earlier this month, he unleashed three heaters to keep fans satiated while they await his Certified Lover Boy album. "What's Next," the Lil Baby-assisted "Wants and Needs" and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" featuring Rick Ross each include beats tailor-made for Drizzy. When searching for "Drake 2021 type beats" on the internet, this is the kind of musical flavor aspiring producers try to emulate.

Supah Mario and Maneesh are to thank for the Playboi Carti-style spacey vibes of "What's Next," Cardo, Dez Wright and Noah "40" Shebib craft the ominous, knocking energy for "Wants and Needs," and Boi-1da and AP create the Quadron vocal-based sample heard on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

Before the 34-year-old Toronto rapper even spits a lyric on any of his tracks, it's fairly easy to pinpoint production reserved for him these days. While there's not one specific formula for a Drake beat in 2021, since he glides over a variety of sounds, if you know, you know. His go-to producer is Noah "40" Shebib, who has been with Drake since the 2009 So Far Gone days, but he's worked with everyone from lauded hip-hop production veterans to viral wunderkinds. Boi-1da, Cubeatz, OZ, Frank Dukes, T-Minus, Southside, Vinylz, WondaGurl, Just Blaze, Cardo, Metro Boomin, Tay Keith, Pi'erre Bourne, Murda Beatz, Timbaland, Nineteen85 and more.

The multiplatinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist can do anything from delivering vehement rhymes over lo-fi underwater sounds, piercing drums, booming bounce, 1990's R&B samples, New York boom-bap, slower Houston energy, soul vibes, rattling hi hats, trap grooves and more. He's come a long way from spitting over the standard beats of the 2000s featured on his 2006 debut mixtape Room For Improvement, to thriving on the atmospheric soundscapes of today.

“Drake is one of the pickiest guys when it comes to beats and tracks,” producer T-Minus told Rolling Stone in 2018. His Drake production credits include "The Motto," "HYFR," "Make Me Proud" and “March 14," among others.

Sometimes he goes low—his 2011 LP Take Care included 12 different producers—and other times he goes high—2016's Views and 2018's Scorpion had more than 30 each—when it comes to the beatmakers Drake taps for the music he creates.

Standout production can be heard across numerous Drizzy releases but some of the stellar beats include the piano and drum-laden "Best I Ever Had," produced by Boi-1da and featured on 2009's So Far Gone; the soaring instrumental of "Fancy" featuring Swizz Beatz and T.I., produced by Swizz Beatz and 40, and featured on 2011's Thank Me Later; the smooth R&B flex of "Marvin's Room," produced by 40 and featured on 2011's Take Care; the Ellie Goulding and Wu-Tang Clan vocal-based samples on "Pound Cake / Paris Morton Music 2" featuring Jay-Z, produced by Boi-1da and Jordan Evans, and featured on 2013's Nothing Was the Same; the island vibes of "Controlla," produced by Boi-1da, Supa Dups, Allen Ritter and Di Genius, and featured on 2016's Views; and the Memphis flavor of "Nonstop," produced by Tay Keith, No I.D. and Noel Cadastre, and featured on 2018's Scorpion.

In celebration of the top-tier, quality beats he raps over and the aspiring producers aiming to craft a banger for the Billboard Hot 100 mainstay one day, listen to some Drake type beats below.

See Every Drake Project Ranked