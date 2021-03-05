Drake ‘What’s Next’ Lyrics
Drake just put out more chune for your head top in the form of his latest release, Scary Hours 2, which consists of three songs.
One of the bangers is the previously-leaked song "What's Next," which made its way to the internet last weekend. Produced by Supah Mario and Maneesh, the new track finds Drizzy in flex mode, rapping over a triumphant-sounding instrumental. The chorus of the song contains lyrics from a reported Drake and Young Thug collab titled "What a Time to Be a Slime," which leaked but never officially saw the light of day. Now, we officially have a finished version, as well as a stuntastic music video directed by Theo Skudra to boot.
Scary Hours 2 should serve as the prequel to Drizzy's highly anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy. Initially supposed to drop in January, Aubrey pushed back the project in the wake of his knee surgery.
Check out the lyrics to Drake's new track "What's Next" below.
INTRO
Aye, woah
Aye, aye
Yeah
REFRAIN
I'm makin' a change today
The liquor been takin' the pain away
I heard you was givin' your chain away
That's kinda like givin' your fame away
What's wrong with you?
I sit in a box where the owners do
A boss is a role that I've grown into
I love you to death but I told you the truth
I can't just be with you and only you
VERSE ONE
Yeah, I got one, Virgil got one and that there is the only two
Man, how many times have I shown improvement?
How many nights I been (Woah)
Swervin' them potholes, not tryna fuck up the wheels on the road, OK
Funny how life goes
He thought he was sick, now he wipin' his nose, OK
Soon as you give him your soul
You blow up and they say you sellin' your soul, OK
They want my lifе exposed, they wanna know about thе highs and lows
CHORUS
Well, summer, all I did was rest, OK?
And New Year's, all I did was stretch, OK?
And Valentine's Day, I had sex, OK?
We'll see what's 'bout to happen next
OK? OK? OK?
We'll see what's 'bout to happen next
OK? OK? OK?
We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye, aye
We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye
We'll see what's ’bout to happen
REFRAIN
I'm makin' a change today
The liquor been takin' the pain away
I heard you was givin' your chain away
That's kinda like givin' your fame away
What's wrong with you?
I sit in a box where the owners do
A boss is a role that I've grown into
I love you to death but I told you the truth
I—
VERSE TWO
Aye, yeah
I got one, lawyer got one and that there is the only two
Man, how many times have I told you the truth?
Man, how many nights I been (Woah)
Swervin' them potholes, not tryna fuck up the wheels or fuck up the deals
I'm posted in Stockholm, it's me, the owls and the twins, it's only the real
I'm movin' way too humble
Weezy had handed it off, I still got no fumbles
I'm on the hot one hundo, numero uno
This one ain't come with a bundle
I'm in the Wynn, a million in chocolate chips
And that's just how my cookie crumble
I put a skirt on a whip and a crown on the six
But there's no need to dress up the numbers
Ayy, ayy, yeah
But I guess they must have they reasons
They wanna know how I'm livin' my day to day life in the regular season
CHORUS
Well summer, all I did was rest, OK?
And New Year's, all I did was stretch, OK?
And Valentine's Day, I had sex, OK?
We'll see what's ’bout to happen next
OK? OK? OK?
We'll see what's 'bout to happen next
OK? OK? OK?
We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye, aye
We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye
We'll see what's ’bout to happen
REFRAIN
I'm makin' a change today
The liquor been takin' the pain away
I heard you was givin' your chain away
That's kinda like givin' your fame away
What's wrong with you?
I sit in a box where the owners do
A boss is a role that I've grown into
I love you to death but I told you the truth
I—
