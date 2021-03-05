Drake ‘What’s Next’ Lyrics

Drake just put out more chune for your head top in the form of his latest release, Scary Hours 2, which consists of three songs.

One of the bangers is the previously-leaked song "What's Next," which made its way to the internet last weekend. Produced by Supah Mario and Maneesh, the new track finds Drizzy in flex mode, rapping over a triumphant-sounding instrumental. The chorus of the song contains lyrics from a reported Drake and Young Thug collab titled "What a Time to Be a Slime," which leaked but never officially saw the light of day. Now, we officially have a finished version, as well as a stuntastic music video directed by Theo Skudra to boot.

Scary Hours 2 should serve as the prequel to Drizzy's highly anticipated new album, Certified Lover Boy. Initially supposed to drop in January, Aubrey pushed back the project in the wake of his knee surgery.

Check out the lyrics to Drake's new track "What's Next" below.

INTRO

Aye, woah

Aye, aye

Yeah

REFRAIN

I'm makin' a change today

The liquor been takin' the pain away

I heard you was givin' your chain away

That's kinda like givin' your fame away

What's wrong with you?

I sit in a box where the owners do

A boss is a role that I've grown into

I love you to death but I told you the truth

I can't just be with you and only you

VERSE ONE

Yeah, I got one, Virgil got one and that there is the only two

Man, how many times have I shown improvement?

How many nights I been (Woah)

Swervin' them potholes, not tryna fuck up the wheels on the road, OK

Funny how life goes

He thought he was sick, now he wipin' his nose, OK

Soon as you give him your soul

You blow up and they say you sellin' your soul, OK

They want my lifе exposed, they wanna know about thе highs and lows

CHORUS

Well, summer, all I did was rest, OK?

And New Year's, all I did was stretch, OK?

And Valentine's Day, I had sex, OK?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen next

OK? OK? OK?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen next

OK? OK? OK?

We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye, aye

We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye

We'll see what's ’bout to happen

REFRAIN

I'm makin' a change today

The liquor been takin' the pain away

I heard you was givin' your chain away

That's kinda like givin' your fame away

What's wrong with you?

I sit in a box where the owners do

A boss is a role that I've grown into

I love you to death but I told you the truth

I—

VERSE TWO

Aye, yeah

I got one, lawyer got one and that there is the only two

Man, how many times have I told you the truth?

Man, how many nights I been (Woah)

Swervin' them potholes, not tryna fuck up the wheels or fuck up the deals

I'm posted in Stockholm, it's me, the owls and the twins, it's only the real

I'm movin' way too humble

Weezy had handed it off, I still got no fumbles

I'm on the hot one hundo, numero uno

This one ain't come with a bundle

I'm in the Wynn, a million in chocolate chips

And that's just how my cookie crumble

I put a skirt on a whip and a crown on the six

But there's no need to dress up the numbers

Ayy, ayy, yeah

But I guess they must have they reasons

They wanna know how I'm livin' my day to day life in the regular season

CHORUS

Well summer, all I did was rest, OK?

And New Year's, all I did was stretch, OK?

And Valentine's Day, I had sex, OK?

We'll see what's ’bout to happen next

OK? OK? OK?

We'll see what's 'bout to happen next

OK? OK? OK?

We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye, aye

We'll see what's ’bout to happen, aye

We'll see what's ’bout to happen

REFRAIN

I'm makin' a change today

The liquor been takin' the pain away

I heard you was givin' your chain away

That's kinda like givin' your fame away

What's wrong with you?

I sit in a box where the owners do

A boss is a role that I've grown into

I love you to death but I told you the truth

I—

