Trippie Redd claims Coi Leray won't let him see their child.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), Trippie made the claim in a post on social media.

"'Tell that b**ch to tell yall she won’t let me see my baby' ;) #NDA," he typed on X.

On Wednesday morning (Aug. 12), he added to the claim, typing, "So it’s I don’t wanna see my kid…then when I say I’m kept from seeing my kid it’s y u telling us leave me tf alone and yes I’ve been going to court s #NDA."

The Ohio rapper's post came hours after Coi released a new song snippet that finds her appearing to take a shot at Trippie, where she croons, "Looking back at my ex, like, damn, how the f**k you do that?/Looking back at them texts like, damn, how the f**k you do that."

Trippie Red and Coi Leray broke up during her pregnancy last January due to Trippie's alleged infidelities. They welcomed their daughter Miyoco last June.

Trippie is prepping the release of his new album NDA, which is scheduled to drop on Friday (Aug. 14). This is the rapper's first album since 2023's Mansion Musik. On Tuesday, he released the single "Meet the Redds" featuring Sexyy Red.

XXL has reached out to Coi Leray's team for comment.

Check out Trippie Redd's tweets calling out Coi Leray and her new song preview below.

See Trippie Redd's Posts Calling out Coi Leray for Allegedly Not Letting Him See Their Child

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