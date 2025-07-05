Trippie Redd Arrested While Trying to Board Flight Out of Miami

Trippie Redd was arrested while attempting to board a flight to France at Miami International Airport this week.

Trippie Redd Arrested While Trying to Leave the Country

On Thursday (July 3), the 26-year-old rapper was on his way out of the country when he was stopped by Miami-Dade County Sheriff's deputies due to an active warrant, WPLG Local 10 Miami reports. The warrant was related to an invalid driver’s license case out of Miami-Dade County from 2023.

He was taken into custody at 4:50 p.m. at MIA's Terminal J after U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported the legal issue, according to the deputies' report. Video of his arrest was captured by someone in the vicinity who posted the footage on social media. Deputies surrounded the rapper as people off camera are heard yelling, "Relax" and "That's my family" as officers escorted him away. Trippie was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

He was reportedly released on a $150 bond. Trippie's first public mention of the incident came from an Instagram comment he left on DJ Akademiks' post about the arrest.

"Was going to pick up 600k btw 2 shows smh that's lil tho and my bond was $150.00 lmao but the channel 6 news played my song I made $750.00 off that," he wrote.

Trippie was scheduled to perform at Les Ardentes music festival in Belgium on July 5, which is where he was likely headed before being arrested.

Trippie's Arrest Comes After the Recent Birth of His Daughter

Legal issues stopping Trippie Redd from getting the bag are one downside to the matter. His arrest also adds a negative layer to what should be a more positive time for the new father. Trippie and Coi Leray welcomed their first child together last month. The two artists rekindled their romance last year after dating several years ago. Unfortunately, their relationship was short-lived since they broke up shortly after announcing they were expecting a baby. Trippie allegedly cheated on Coi, according to her; though, he's never addressed the situation. Coi has shared several photos of their daughter, Miyoco, on social media since giving birth. Since Trippie's run-in with the law seems to be squared away now, looks like he'll be able to get back to fatherhood and performing.

Check out Trippie Redd being taken into custody and see his comment on his arrest below.

Watch Trippie Redd Being Taken Into Custody by Police

See Trippie Redd's Comment About His Arrest

trippie redd instagram comment djakademiks/Instagram loading...