A Look at Kanye West’s Most Unique Album Rollouts

It wouldn't be a Kanye rollout if it didn't involve a title change, delays and a whole lot of extra. If there's one thing Yeezy is it's consistent. Last year, LP10 was set to arrive. Initially titled God's Country, the effort was surpringly announced by cinematographer Arthur Jafa, who said in an Instagram Live conversation in May that he was working with the rapper on visuals for the album. "Wash Us in the Blood" was the first to debut.

That summer, Kanye released the song "Donda," named after his late mother. He dropped the track on what would have been her 71st birthday. About a week later, ’Ye revealed the album title would be changed to Donda in honor of his mom. A July 24 release date was given, but never followed through on. Some might blame the global pandemic while others just consider it typical Kanye behavior. Later that year, "Nah Nah Nah" arrived, which he dubbed a presidential campaign theme song, and its accompanying remix with DaBaby and 2 Chainz. The track was another expected to be on the final LP.

Longtime friends Consequence and CyHi The Prynce both gave separate updates on the album, the former describing it as "fire" late last year while the latter said in an interview in March of this year that ’Ye was crafting the opus amid his divorce from Kim K. This summer, the Donda engine revved back up. Kanye was back outside, seen at Paris Fashion Week wearing a full face mask. On July 18, the MC had a listening session in Las Vegas, where the NBA playoffs were being held—he even showed up at one of the games. Photographer Nigel Degraff and internet personality Justin Laboy became the unofficial Kanye spokespeople, sharing what to expect on the album, from Lil Baby guest appearances to a commercial with his music that would feature track star Sha'Carri Richardson.

On July 20, Kanye officially announced the Donda album once more as part of the commercial for Apple's Beats by Dre, which featured the new song "No Child Left Behind." A July 23 release date was set and news that Kanye would hold an album listening session at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 22 was confirmed. The event was livestreamed on Apple Music, featured a reunion with Jay-Z on a track, Vory on guest vocals, music that seemed to be unfinished and Kanye donning a red ’fit with a face mask once again. ’Ye never spoke and stood in the middle of the stadium by himself, walking around at times.

Donda didn't drop that night to fans' dissapointment. Instead, Kanye began living on the stadium premises, working to finish the LP. A second listening session that would also be livestreamed was scheduled for Aug. 5, and a new release date of Aug. 6. This time, Kanye rocked an all-black wardrobe and a signature face mask, and showcased a more polished version of the Donda album, which featured even more guest appearances from the likes of Kid Cudi, Westside Gunn, Jadakiss, Lil Yachty and more. He also put on an immersive performance while never speaking a word, having men and women surround him by walking around as he switched between lying on a mattress and moving across the center of the stadium.

There's still no Donda album, but there is a new release date. Expect the effort to drop on Aug. 13 if you believe the pre-order info on Apple Music. The anticipation and pump fakes are real with this rollout.