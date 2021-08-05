Kanye West’s Livestream Is Now Just Him Sleeping – Watch

Hours before Kanye West presents a second listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Donda, his 10th studio album, the Chicago rapper launched a new livestream inside his bedroom on Apple Music today.

While the livestream has featured ’Ye doing a lot of interesting activities, there have been none so tranquil as him sleeping. On Thursday (Aug. 4), the G.O.O.D. Music leader was visibly sleeping for all the world to see.

During his livestream this afternoon, Kanye turned off the lights inside his makeshift bedroom at the stadium and jumped under the covers to take his afternoon nap. So for a couple of hours, fans were able to watch him peacefully sleep. However, there was no audio so it's unclear if Kanye snores in his sleep. You can watch a clip of him snoozing below.

Of course, many people watching Kanye’s livestream were quick to offer their thoughts on Sleepy ‘Ye via Twitter.

Some fans were enjoying Kanye getting some shut eye before his big event.

"We deadass just looking at this nigga sleepin and I’m enjoying every second of it," tweeted one user.

Some people think that Kanye is simply trolling us all with his livestream.

"He’s the biggest troll ever," tweeted one fan, adding a face palm emoji and crying laughing emojis. Another user chimed in with, "Kanye is taking this genius too far," and added two crying laughing emojis for emphasis on how funny the livestream is.

Before his nap, Kanye's livestream offered some visual entertainment.

Fellow rappers Jadakiss and Sheek Louch visited Yeezy at the Atlanta stadium.

In a rather strange but productive moment, Kanye was lifting weights and doing push-ups surrounded by Fivio Foreign and others. It was an impressive feat considering ’Ye was wearing a face mask while doing his exercises.

Kanye West's new album, Donda, is set to hit digital streaming platforms on Friday (Aug. 6).